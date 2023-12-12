Previous
Flashback-Redo #10

I don’t really care for the original so I just decided to play with it in iColorama. Here is the original: https://365project.org/shutterbug49/365/2020-10-16
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Junan Heath ace
Cool image!
December 12th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
December 12th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Ooh this is excellent
December 12th, 2023  
haskar ace
Well done. Lovely effect.
December 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done ,what a magnificent , brightly coloured and neat spiral effect . - fav
December 12th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful patterning
December 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great effect.
December 12th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
December 12th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Terrific redo
December 12th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow I am spinning
December 12th, 2023  
