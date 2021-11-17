Previous
Spotted pink by shutterbug49
Spotted pink

The other spotted rose was originally white and this one was originally pink. I think it must be from the damp morning fog or something keeping the petals wet.
shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
