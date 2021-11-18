Previous
Pink - no spots by shutterbug49
Photo 1046

Pink - no spots

This is from the same bush at the same time as the one I posted on the 16th. This one has no spots. Most of them didn’t have spots.
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Anne ace
Absolutely beautiful
November 18th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Exceptionally beautiful. The details and tones are wonderful!
November 18th, 2021  
Diana ace
Hard to believe it is from the same bush, gorgeous capture and colour. Love the fine details on the petals.
November 18th, 2021  
Carrie Shepeard
What a beautiful, delicate pink color!
November 18th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunningly beautiful !
November 18th, 2021  
