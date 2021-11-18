Sign up
Photo 1046
Pink - no spots
This is from the same bush at the same time as the one I posted on the 16th. This one has no spots. Most of them didn’t have spots.
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
5
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
16th November 2021 9:33am
Tags
iphone
Anne
ace
Absolutely beautiful
November 18th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Exceptionally beautiful. The details and tones are wonderful!
November 18th, 2021
Diana
ace
Hard to believe it is from the same bush, gorgeous capture and colour. Love the fine details on the petals.
November 18th, 2021
Carrie Shepeard
What a beautiful, delicate pink color!
November 18th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunningly beautiful !
November 18th, 2021
