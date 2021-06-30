Previous
Next
Light on the door by shutterbug49
Photo 905

Light on the door

This is not the whole door. Except for the edge, I cropped off the rest of the door. I left the edge because I liked the way the leaves outside the door reflected on that part of the frame. This is for the word of the day - narrow
30th June 2021 30th Jun 21

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
247% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise