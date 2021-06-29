Previous
Round gerbera by shutterbug49
Round gerbera

This is in the outdoor garden. I’m using it for the word of the day - round.
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely colour enhanced by the water in the middle.
June 29th, 2021  
moni kozi
Beautiful vibrant colours and tremendous detail, especially in the middle
June 29th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a bright colour - love the puddle of water in its n middle !
June 29th, 2021  
