Photo 906
Tomatoes don’t mind the heat
The leaves are a bit dry looking with this heat, but the tomatoes are doing fine.
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
3
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1128
photos
128
followers
47
following
12
3
365
iPhone 12 Pro
30th June 2021 7:50pm
Casablanca
ace
Tomatoes love the heat! Those look gorgeous
July 1st, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
The heat gives them the sweetness - and these look so perfectly ready to eat !
July 1st, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Wow! They are ripe already. Ours are still in bloom.
July 1st, 2021
