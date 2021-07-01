Previous
Tomatoes don’t mind the heat by shutterbug49
Tomatoes don’t mind the heat

The leaves are a bit dry looking with this heat, but the tomatoes are doing fine.
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
@shutterbug49
Casablanca ace
Tomatoes love the heat! Those look gorgeous
July 1st, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
The heat gives them the sweetness - and these look so perfectly ready to eat !
July 1st, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Wow! They are ripe already. Ours are still in bloom.
July 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
