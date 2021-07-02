Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 907
Oxygen
I have had numerous tanks (the left) and the oxygen concentrator with a 50 foot tube (the right) for the last 3 months. So glad they were available to me, but so glad to be rid of them.
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1129
photos
128
followers
47
following
248% complete
View this month »
900
901
902
903
904
905
906
907
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
1st July 2021 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole Sandford
ace
Glad you don’t need them anymore!
July 2nd, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice you are able to be weened off! It is always a struggle to keep that tubing from catching on something when moving around, you must feel a bit more free to move around again.
July 2nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close