Previous
Next
Oxygen by shutterbug49
Photo 907

Oxygen

I have had numerous tanks (the left) and the oxygen concentrator with a 50 foot tube (the right) for the last 3 months. So glad they were available to me, but so glad to be rid of them.
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
248% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Glad you don’t need them anymore!
July 2nd, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice you are able to be weened off! It is always a struggle to keep that tubing from catching on something when moving around, you must feel a bit more free to move around again.
July 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise