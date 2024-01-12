Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1830
Borage
This is growing in a friend’s garden. This describes it:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borage
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2193
photos
156
followers
66
following
501% complete
View this month »
1823
1824
1825
1826
1827
1828
1829
1830
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
11th January 2024 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-january2024
Casablanca
ace
Cool spikiness
January 12th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous detail.
January 12th, 2024
Kate
ace
The spikes make it look frosty
January 12th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Such a hairy little thing - quite amazing.
January 12th, 2024
Olwynne
Lovely shot
January 12th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
The flowers are a lovely garnish in salads
January 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close