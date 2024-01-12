Previous
Borage by shutterbug49
Borage

This is growing in a friend’s garden. This describes it: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borage
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Casablanca ace
Cool spikiness
January 12th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous detail.
January 12th, 2024  
Kate ace
The spikes make it look frosty
January 12th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Such a hairy little thing - quite amazing.
January 12th, 2024  
Olwynne
Lovely shot
January 12th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
The flowers are a lovely garnish in salads
January 12th, 2024  
