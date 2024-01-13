Previous
Callianthe by shutterbug49
Photo 1831

Callianthe

I’m not really familiar with this plant. It was in a parking lot next to where we parked our car.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Annie-Sue ace
very interesting form
January 13th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Pretty blooms!
January 13th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice textures
January 13th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Very interesting. The bottom pedals look like bougainvillea.
January 14th, 2024  
Kathy Burzynski
very pretty and unusual. very nice
January 14th, 2024  
