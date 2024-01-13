Sign up
Previous
Photo 1831
Callianthe
I’m not really familiar with this plant. It was in a parking lot next to where we parked our car.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
5
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2194
photos
156
followers
66
following
501% complete
View this month »
1824
1825
1826
1827
1828
1829
1830
1831
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
13th January 2024 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie-Sue
ace
very interesting form
January 13th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Pretty blooms!
January 13th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice textures
January 13th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Very interesting. The bottom pedals look like bougainvillea.
January 14th, 2024
Kathy Burzynski
very pretty and unusual. very nice
January 14th, 2024
