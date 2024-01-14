Previous
Broccoli and Cauliflower Bouquet by shutterbug49
Photo 1832

Broccoli and Cauliflower Bouquet

We just harvested another head of Cauliflower and some broccoli. As it lay on the drying rack, I thought it resembled a bouquet.
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
501% complete

Corinne C ace
Forming a lovely composition
January 14th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
A yummy one at that
January 14th, 2024  
Beverley ace
It does… very lovely
January 14th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
January 14th, 2024  
Pat
Oh yes it does, nice healthy bouquet!
January 14th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
A very healthy and tasty one at that!
January 14th, 2024  
