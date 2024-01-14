Sign up
Previous
Photo 1832
Broccoli and Cauliflower Bouquet
We just harvested another head of Cauliflower and some broccoli. As it lay on the drying rack, I thought it resembled a bouquet.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Comments
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
14th January 2024 1:41pm
Tags
theme-january2024
Corinne C
ace
Forming a lovely composition
January 14th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
A yummy one at that
January 14th, 2024
Beverley
ace
It does… very lovely
January 14th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
January 14th, 2024
Pat
Oh yes it does, nice healthy bouquet!
January 14th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
A very healthy and tasty one at that!
January 14th, 2024
