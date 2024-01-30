Previous
Last Flower by shutterbug49
Last Flower

Last flower in a bouquet with carrot tops for greens.
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Casablanca ace
That is SO appealing
January 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful combination, great idea and capture.
January 30th, 2024  
GaryW
Very pretty! It made cool shadows, too!
January 30th, 2024  
Tia ace
What a lovely composition, so simple and so pretty.
January 30th, 2024  
