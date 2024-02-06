Previous
FOR2024 #6 by shutterbug49
Photo 1855

FOR2024 #6

This is way too busy to be a good photo, but I just found the pov to be interesting. Our photo club was on a photo walk. We stopped for lunch at this pub. We were upstairs where the view down looked right at the bar.
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
508% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great pov with so much of interest to see.
February 6th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I love looking down stairwells like this. It would make a great jigsaw puzzle.
Are you feeling better now?
February 6th, 2024  
judith deacon
Gosh, so much to look at in this picture, fascinating
February 6th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
@casablanca Thank you, yes. The antibiotic seems to be working.
February 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise