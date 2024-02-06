Sign up
Previous
Photo 1855
FOR2024 #6
This is way too busy to be a good photo, but I just found the pov to be interesting. Our photo club was on a photo walk. We stopped for lunch at this pub. We were upstairs where the view down looked right at the bar.
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Tags
for2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great pov with so much of interest to see.
February 6th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I love looking down stairwells like this. It would make a great jigsaw puzzle.
Are you feeling better now?
February 6th, 2024
judith deacon
Gosh, so much to look at in this picture, fascinating
February 6th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
@casablanca
Thank you, yes. The antibiotic seems to be working.
February 6th, 2024
Are you feeling better now?