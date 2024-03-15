Sign up
Previous
Photo 1893
Blue Blueberries
The berries are from the store, but in another month we should have some in the backyard. The little blossomed stick is a twig from one of the blueberry bushes.
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
Photo Details
Comments
Album
365
Taken
14th March 2024 7:17pm
Tags
rainbow2024
Diana
ace
How fabulous this looks, I love the addition of the little twig. Such beautiful tones.
March 15th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Wow those are so blue!
March 15th, 2024
