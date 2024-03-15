Previous
Blue Blueberries by shutterbug49
Photo 1893

Blue Blueberries

The berries are from the store, but in another month we should have some in the backyard. The little blossomed stick is a twig from one of the blueberry bushes.
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
518% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How fabulous this looks, I love the addition of the little twig. Such beautiful tones.
March 15th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Wow those are so blue!
March 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise