Green Freesia by shutterbug49
Photo 1899

Green Freesia

More iColorama play. This started out as a photo of our freesia which are blooming in the backyard. If you look closely you can barely make them out.
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely fresh green overlay and pattern !
March 21st, 2024  
