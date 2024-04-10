Previous
Last of this year’s tulips by shutterbug49
Last of this year’s tulips

Our tulips always tip over when they are about done. I like the way this one tipped away from the sun and became backlit.
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Carole Sandford ace
So beautifully lit!
April 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and light.
April 10th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Gorgeous- mine are still hanging in although I’m not sure how with all this rain
April 10th, 2024  
