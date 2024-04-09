Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1918
Solar Eclipse 2024
We did not get a complete eclipse in California, but it didn’t stop our community from making an event of it. I actually went to get people shots. The central image was taken through a filter held over my iphone lenses.
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2286
photos
163
followers
63
following
525% complete
View this month »
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eclipse2024
Casablanca
ace
That looks a heap of fun with everyone getting together to share the experience. I remember seeing one as a child and being utterly mesmerised as the whole sky darkened. Amazing celestial experience.
April 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 9th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great collage to mark the event.
April 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
what fun that must have ben I would gladly miss the eclipse for this :-)
April 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close