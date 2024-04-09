Previous
Solar Eclipse 2024 by shutterbug49
Photo 1918

Solar Eclipse 2024

We did not get a complete eclipse in California, but it didn’t stop our community from making an event of it. I actually went to get people shots. The central image was taken through a filter held over my iphone lenses.
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
525% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
That looks a heap of fun with everyone getting together to share the experience. I remember seeing one as a child and being utterly mesmerised as the whole sky darkened. Amazing celestial experience.
April 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 9th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great collage to mark the event.
April 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
what fun that must have ben I would gladly miss the eclipse for this :-)
April 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise