Previous
Photo 1917
Field of Poppies
Yesterday, I put a closeup of these flowers. Today a field of poppies. They are all over where we walk right now.
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
3
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2285
photos
163
followers
63
following
525% complete
View this month »
1910
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
1916
1917
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
7th April 2024 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
That is gorgeous
April 8th, 2024
Tia
ace
This is just fabulous!
April 8th, 2024
Diana
ace
How stunning this looks, a wonderful scene beautifully captured. I love the clouds too.
April 8th, 2024
