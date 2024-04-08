Previous
Field of Poppies by shutterbug49
Field of Poppies

Yesterday, I put a closeup of these flowers. Today a field of poppies. They are all over where we walk right now.
Casablanca ace
That is gorgeous
April 8th, 2024  
Tia ace
This is just fabulous!
April 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
How stunning this looks, a wonderful scene beautifully captured. I love the clouds too.
April 8th, 2024  
