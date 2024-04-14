Previous
These are Bleti by shutterbug49
These are Bleti

This orchid is supposed to be able to grow outside in our climate. Yesterday, I took photos at the Sacramento Orchid Society annual show for a couple of friends of mine. Today, I have been trying to learn how to turn photos into a movie to show at the next Orchid club meeting in our community. So sorry I haven’t been commenting as much as usual. I have photographed 4 community events and turned them into collages, the Orchid event, and next I’m off to a Celebration of Life. Next week things should quiet down. Hope you are all having a happy and healthful April.
Shutterbug

ace
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 14th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful flowers.
You seem to have interesting projects.
April 14th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Very nice on the white background!
April 14th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Beautiful shot!
April 14th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome still life
April 15th, 2024  
