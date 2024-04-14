These are Bleti

This orchid is supposed to be able to grow outside in our climate. Yesterday, I took photos at the Sacramento Orchid Society annual show for a couple of friends of mine. Today, I have been trying to learn how to turn photos into a movie to show at the next Orchid club meeting in our community. So sorry I haven’t been commenting as much as usual. I have photographed 4 community events and turned them into collages, the Orchid event, and next I’m off to a Celebration of Life. Next week things should quiet down. Hope you are all having a happy and healthful April.