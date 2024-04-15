Previous
Open Space by shutterbug49
Photo 1924

Open Space

Finally have some blue sky. It’s still cold but nice enough to get outside for a walk. My hubby is a cpa tax accountant. Today he is officially retired for good, not just for the tax season. Yay! I’ve already been retired for a few years.
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful cloudscape !
April 15th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful clouds in a beautiful blue sky!
April 15th, 2024  
