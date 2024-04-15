Sign up
Previous
Photo 1924
Open Space
Finally have some blue sky. It’s still cold but nice enough to get outside for a walk. My hubby is a cpa tax accountant. Today he is officially retired for good, not just for the tax season. Yay! I’ve already been retired for a few years.
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
2
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful cloudscape !
April 15th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful clouds in a beautiful blue sky!
April 15th, 2024
