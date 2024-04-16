Previous
Transition by shutterbug49
Photo 1925

Transition

This is our bearded iris blooming. It is the last of our spring flowers to bloom. This took 3 days. Later today I hope to capture it fully open.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a lovely collage to show the progress.
April 16th, 2024  
