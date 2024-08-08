Previous
Flower Emerging by shutterbug49
Flower Emerging

I was playing with an app called FRAX. I saved one of the creations and thought I could have one of my flower photos emerge from it. So I loaded both photos into SuperimposeX and then played with the blending.
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh WOW this photo is awesome
August 8th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I love playing on that, it's very soothing to mess about with. I first saw in on the page belonging to @craftymeg This is a pretty one
August 8th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Cool image!
August 8th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty ! fav
August 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
How stunning this is, you are so clever with your apps and playing around. I love the shapes and complimentary colours.
August 8th, 2024  
