Photo 2038
Flower Emerging
I was playing with an app called FRAX. I saved one of the creations and thought I could have one of my flower photos emerge from it. So I loaded both photos into SuperimposeX and then played with the blending.
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
5
4
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2038
Tags
abstractaug2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh WOW this photo is awesome
August 8th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I love playing on that, it's very soothing to mess about with. I first saw in on the page belonging to
@craftymeg
This is a pretty one
August 8th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cool image!
August 8th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty ! fav
August 8th, 2024
Diana
ace
How stunning this is, you are so clever with your apps and playing around. I love the shapes and complimentary colours.
August 8th, 2024
