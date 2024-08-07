Exploding Flower

Previous
Yesterday’s image was soft. Today’s image is bold. I used iColorama add effects called rays.
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Casablanca ace
It is like an exploding hippy tye dye! I love it, very impactful
August 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
such an amazing explosion of these fabulous colours.
August 7th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Like a zoom burst on steroids! Very cool.
August 7th, 2024  
