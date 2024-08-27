Previous
Oil and Water by shutterbug49
Photo 2057

Oil and Water

It is not really oil and water. It just reminds me of that. It was just a LOT of iColorama play. I don’t remember what all, but the last option I used was melt and it just seemed to flow, so I stopped here.
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
563% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Lovely abstract
August 27th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise