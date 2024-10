Celosia

This plant fascinates me. We have a forest of it in our otherwise unplanted side yard. It all grow from one flower in a bouquet. All of the leaves and stems look similar, but the flowers have a great deal of variety. Some are pink, some are white and many have bright red. Some have flowers that look more like grass heads and some get what is called a comb. This one has the most complex comb of any of them and could no longer hold itself upright. It is in the amaranth family.