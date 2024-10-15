Sign up
Previous
Photo 2106
Jay making friends with Scooter
Jay has a free coffee in his hand and was having fun with Scooter, the SparetheAir mascot, at the Farmers’ Market. And including my shadow selfie.
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2491
photos
162
followers
65
following
576% complete
View this month »
2099
2100
2101
2102
2103
2104
2105
2106
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
15th October 2024 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Fun shot! One should never be too old to pose with a mascot!
October 15th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Fun shot.
October 15th, 2024
Laura
ace
Cute photo.
October 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
