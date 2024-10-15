Previous
Jay making friends with Scooter by shutterbug49
Jay making friends with Scooter

Jay has a free coffee in his hand and was having fun with Scooter, the SparetheAir mascot, at the Farmers’ Market. And including my shadow selfie.
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Shutterbug

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Fun shot! One should never be too old to pose with a mascot!
October 15th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Fun shot.
October 15th, 2024  
Laura ace
Cute photo.
October 15th, 2024  
