Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2108
Blue Hour
Just before the sun set, I noticed the glow on the grass and its shadow on the wall. The light is from the bottom because our garden lights had just turned on.
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2493
photos
162
followers
62
following
577% complete
View this month »
2101
2102
2103
2104
2105
2106
2107
2108
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
15th October 2024 7:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Great light and shadow.
October 17th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Great shadows.
October 17th, 2024
Chrissie
ace
Wonderful lighting
October 17th, 2024
*lynn
ace
fantastic shadow
October 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close