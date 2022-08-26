Sign up
171 / 365
Shops on Mackinac Island
You'll find most of the shops on the island are quaint and inviting. But then I wonder what it feels like to the residents of the island when so many tourists invade their town every day.
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012.
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Composition and Design
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
20th August 2022 9:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
LManning (Laura)
ace
It is adorably cute!
September 7th, 2022
