Baby Sunflower by skipt07
Baby Sunflower

My wife came home from the Amish produce market with a small bouquet of sunflowers. What else could I do but photograph some of them
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Casablanca ace
That is very blousy and beautiful
October 11th, 2023  
