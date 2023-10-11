Sign up
360 / 365
Not So Fortunate Insects
These insects unwittingly found themselves entangled in a spider's web and became its meal.
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take."
2944
photos
171
followers
160
following
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
361
355
356
357
22
358
359
360
361
Views
17
Comments
1
Album
Composition and Design
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
12th October 2023 11:40am
Linda Godwin
How very cool. Shows well on the green background
October 15th, 2023
