363 / 365
Leak
My wife went to the Amish produce stand and one of the vegetables she brought home was a leak. I thought its texture would make an interesting b&w subject.
Thank you for your kind comments and faves of my "Brightening Up Our Dining Room" photo.
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take. Don’t be impressed with your...
2947
photos
171
followers
160
following
