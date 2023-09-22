Previous
Signs of Autumn by skipt07
Signs of Autumn

My wife and I needed to make a trip to nearby Grove City where we enjoyed having lunch at the Broad Street Grille, After lunch we went to ❝𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞'𝐬 𝐇𝐨𝐰𝐞❞ to pick up some treats. We then went to Memorial Park and went for a walk. I saw this Virginia Creeper growing on a tree at different stages of change. The bright color caught my eye.

Looks a lot better on black.

Thank you to all who viewed, commented, and faved my "Don't Bath In The Drinking Fountain" photo that put it on the Popular, Trending, and Curated pages.
22nd September 2023

Skip Tribby

@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take. Don’t be impressed with your...
Lynne
Your Fall colors are beautiful
September 24th, 2023  
Dixie Goode
Perfectly presented.
September 24th, 2023  
gloria jones
Beautiful!
September 24th, 2023  
