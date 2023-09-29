« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 685

 by Ross S. on Sep 29th 2023

1) Reddish Egret Strut! by PhotoCrazy

2) Misty Sunrise by *lynn

3) Sunset Sailing by Peter Dulis

4) Festival deep red Dianthus....... by ~*~ Jo ~*~

5) Little Skye has died by Diana

6) Northern Lights Over Beaver Island by Taffy

7) single seagull by amyK

8) B and W Whitehorse Falls by Jane Pittenger

9) Firey Dahlia by Carole Sandford

10) Western honey bee on Pride of Madeira(?) by John Falconer

11) Mist Tree! by JackieR

12) Bathed in pollen by haskar

13) In Passing by Corinne C

14) Eye of the Pelican by Babs

15) 2023-09-26 storm front by Mona

16) LHG_9952Gulf Fritillary at perdido pass by Linda Godwin

17) Bugs are leaving this one alone by Shutterbug

18) Signs of Autumn by Skip Tribby - ​🖖

19) I got an itch by Faye Turner

20) today's horse by ☠northy



