Photo 3035
Northern Lights Over Beaver Island
I was so excited that northern lights were a possibility for tonight. We had a lot of cloud cover, but the clouds opened up for a brief period, allowing me to take the 5 images that make up this pano.
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Photo Details
Tags
northern_lights
,
aurora_borealis
,
beaver_island
Dianne
Fantastic - fav
September 25th, 2023
eDorre
ace
Terrific! The clouds add framing
September 25th, 2023
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Wow - wonderful shot and how lucky to see the Northern Lights.
September 25th, 2023
Diana
ace
So gorgeous, amazing capture and colour.
September 25th, 2023
