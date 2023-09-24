Previous
Northern Lights Over Beaver Island by taffy
Northern Lights Over Beaver Island

I was so excited that northern lights were a possibility for tonight. We had a lot of cloud cover, but the clouds opened up for a brief period, allowing me to take the 5 images that make up this pano.
24th September 2023

Taffy

ace
@taffy
Dianne
Fantastic - fav
September 25th, 2023  
eDorre ace
Terrific! The clouds add framing
September 25th, 2023  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Wow - wonderful shot and how lucky to see the Northern Lights.
September 25th, 2023  
Diana ace
So gorgeous, amazing capture and colour.
September 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
