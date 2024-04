Tonight's storm gave us this rainbow gift so was well worth it. It started with a partial rainbow to the right of the large black tower (Sears aka Willis) and then it just sort of grew to the north until we had a point to point (that was too wide for me to capture). Then, I noticed that to the south (the right), there was a double rainbow (posted in my extras album): https://365project.org/taffy/the-also-ran-ph/2024-04-16