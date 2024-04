Walking through a Field of Gold

I had a wonderful visit with 2 long time friends and then a day with my nephew and niece who both live in San Diego, walking the dogs on Fiesta Island which was covered in golden and yellow poppies and other flowers. I saw a runner with his dog, and he conveniently had his golden colored sweatshirt over his head which made the shot.

Sad our winter in Arizona comes to an end at the end of the week, but know we'll be back!