Photo 947
Mmmm...Where Will We Sleep Tonight?
More typical scene in our condo these days...wardrobe boxes, other boxes, suitcases, and general chaos. In contrast, here's a small section where, if I stood 'just so' it looked calm and serene:
https://365project.org/taffy/365/2024-04-24
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
2
0
Taffy
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4229
photos
354
followers
157
following
Views
14
Comments
2
Album
extras_challenges
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
28th April 2024 8:41am
Tags
moving
skybridge
Jane Pittenger
Oh my….glad it’s not me
April 29th, 2024
Rick
Not sure I could go through that. Good luck on the move.
April 29th, 2024
