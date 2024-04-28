Previous
Mmmm...Where Will We Sleep Tonight? by taffy
Mmmm...Where Will We Sleep Tonight?

More typical scene in our condo these days...wardrobe boxes, other boxes, suitcases, and general chaos. In contrast, here's a small section where, if I stood 'just so' it looked calm and serene: https://365project.org/taffy/365/2024-04-24
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Oh my….glad it’s not me
April 29th, 2024  
Rick ace
Not sure I could go through that. Good luck on the move.
April 29th, 2024  
