Chicago Skyline from Navy Pier by taffy
Photo 3107

Chicago Skyline from Navy Pier

Had a wonderful evening that included dinner with a friend and a new play (Judgement Day) starting Jason Alexander. And then some photo fun outside the theater, handheld with the help of a railing. That meant many failed attempts!
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
eDorre ace
Beautiful night scene
May 2nd, 2024  
Babs ace
I love all the lights on the high rise buildings. What a great night scene fav
May 2nd, 2024  
Diana ace
A fabulous capture of this stunning night scene and wonderful skyline.
May 2nd, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
It's beautiful and so sharp!
May 2nd, 2024  
