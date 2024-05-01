Sign up
Photo 3107
Chicago Skyline from Navy Pier
Had a wonderful evening that included dinner with a friend and a new play (Judgement Day) starting Jason Alexander. And then some photo fun outside the theater, handheld with the help of a railing. That meant many failed attempts!
1st May 2024
1st May 24
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
11
4
1
main_album
NIKON Z 8
30th April 2024 6:49pm
Tags
skyline
,
chicago
,
navy_pier
eDorre
ace
Beautiful night scene
May 2nd, 2024
Babs
ace
I love all the lights on the high rise buildings. What a great night scene fav
May 2nd, 2024
Diana
ace
A fabulous capture of this stunning night scene and wonderful skyline.
May 2nd, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
It's beautiful and so sharp!
May 2nd, 2024
