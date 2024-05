Colors of an Urban Sunset

The sunset was quite a show, both east and west views. I loved how the rainbow of orange to yellow tones cuts across buildings both near and in a distance.

Packing is entering the last few days and the move is next week. We've had a few 'what have we done?' moments but for the most part are still excited (though exhausted). Looking outside is soothing as inside is either stacks of boxes or chaos.