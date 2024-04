The rest of the condo looks like a tornado went through it, leaving it in shambles pretty much everywhere you'd look. But this little frame was relatively untouched from when the realtor's photographer was taking pictures for upcoming marketing. In the midst of all the other images from the past few days, it was funny to come across one that looks so serene. I'm posting another image in my extras album for contrast: https://365project.org/taffy/the-also-ran-ph/2024-04-28