By to Our Home in the Sky!

It's going to be hard to say goodbye to our home in the sky, but Jim and I are putting it on the market and moving to Tucson! We bought a house there in the lower Catalina foothills on a ridge with a very different, but quite beautiful view combining mountains, a wash, and in the distance, the city of Tucson. While impulsive in one way (we decided to do this less than a month ago), it's also our chance to move back to the high desert where we first met. Lots of packing ahead!