Photo 3100
Costa's Hummingbird at Rest
It's a rainy day in Tucson which isn't all that common. It was nice getting out for a quick walk between rainfalls. This hummingbird seemed to be making the most of the break in the weather.
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
Taffy
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Tags
hummingbird
arizona
tucson
Louise & Ken
Spectacular and Perfection!!!
April 1st, 2024
