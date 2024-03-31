Previous
Costa's Hummingbird at Rest by taffy
Photo 3100

Costa's Hummingbird at Rest

It's a rainy day in Tucson which isn't all that common. It was nice getting out for a quick walk between rainfalls. This hummingbird seemed to be making the most of the break in the weather.
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Taffy

@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Louise & Ken ace
Spectacular and Perfection!!!
April 1st, 2024  
