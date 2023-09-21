Sign up
Photo 3034
Ladder from Rocks to Setting Sun
Sunset was quite beautiful last night. We only have a few more days on the island so it's especially comforting to be able to see these before we head home to Chicago.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
4
3
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4155
photos
363
followers
161
following
831% complete
3027
3028
3029
3030
3031
3032
3033
3034
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
21st September 2023 6:32pm
Privacy
Public
sunset
lake_michigan
beaver_island
Joan Robillard
ace
Love the sunriver. Beautiful shot.
September 22nd, 2023
Mary Siegle
ace
Splendid. What wonderful timing!
September 22nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful and long reflection
September 22nd, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
This is very beautiful!
September 22nd, 2023
