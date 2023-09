I was looking at a Peruvian photographers' wildlife images online -- https://www.boredpanda.com/wild-animal-portraits-pedro-jarque-krebs-part-2/ -- and really like the dark background that he used to emphasize the animals. His work is quite amazing and this doesn't begin to do justice to his technique, but I had fun trying to figure out how to use PS layers and background removal (and then fixing edges, etc.) to create an animal portrait in Pedro Jarque Krebs' style.