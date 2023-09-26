Sign up
Previous
Photo 386
Wester honey bee on Pride of Madeira(?)
If I don’t have anything to photograph then I just walk up the street. They’re all good gardeners!!! 😀😀😀
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
5
3
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
26th September 2023 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
honey
,
western
,
pride
,
madeira
Paul J
Outstanding photo!
September 26th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely shot
September 26th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
Beautifully captured - love the composition with the the blvely blue flower stem and the hovering bee ! fav
September 26th, 2023
Casablanca
Lovely mid flight shot
September 26th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Awesome capture
September 26th, 2023
