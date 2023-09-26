Previous
Wester honey bee on Pride of Madeira(?) by johnfalconer
Photo 386

Wester honey bee on Pride of Madeira(?)

If I don’t have anything to photograph then I just walk up the street. They’re all good gardeners!!! 😀😀😀
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
105% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Paul J ace
Outstanding photo!
September 26th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely shot
September 26th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautifully captured - love the composition with the the blvely blue flower stem and the hovering bee ! fav
September 26th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Lovely mid flight shot
September 26th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome capture
September 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise