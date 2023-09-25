Sign up
Photo 385
Marigolds.
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
882
photos
185
followers
384
following
105% complete
View this month »
379
380
381
382
383
384
385
386
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
2022/23
Camera
X-Pro1
Taken
24th September 2023 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
marigold
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
September 26th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice and bright!
September 26th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Reminds me of sunshine
September 26th, 2023
