Previous
Photo 1719
Bugs are leaving this one alone
The bugs, we think grasshoppers, love our yellow dahlia, but they seem to leave this one alone.
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
4
4
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2076
photos
153
followers
68
following
1712
1713
1714
1715
1716
1717
1718
1719
Flashback
View
Margaret Brown
ace
So colourful, lovely capture
September 23rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So gorgeous and a frame filler! - love the repetitive design of the petals and the pretty colour ! fav
PS not a grub in sight ! ha !!
September 23rd, 2023
Beverley
ace
Stunning! Absolutely stunning 🤩
September 23rd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how vibrant
September 23rd, 2023
PS not a grub in sight ! ha !!