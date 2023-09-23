Previous
Bugs are leaving this one alone by shutterbug49
Bugs are leaving this one alone

The bugs, we think grasshoppers, love our yellow dahlia, but they seem to leave this one alone.
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Margaret Brown ace
So colourful, lovely capture
September 23rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So gorgeous and a frame filler! - love the repetitive design of the petals and the pretty colour ! fav
PS not a grub in sight ! ha !!
September 23rd, 2023  
Beverley ace
Stunning! Absolutely stunning 🤩
September 23rd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how vibrant
September 23rd, 2023  
