Previous
Photo 1720
Single verbena blossom
Usually verbena blossoms grow in clusters. This little blossom (about 1/4”, less than 1 cm), was lying on our patio. I love its vibrant color.
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
2
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2077
photos
153
followers
68
following
471% complete
View this month »
1713
1714
1715
1716
1717
1718
1719
1720
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
23rd September 2023 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
It is a royal color and capture!
September 24th, 2023
bkb in the city
Beautiful
September 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
365 Project
