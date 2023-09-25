Sign up
Previous
Photo 1721
Rose in a bouquet
I captured this one at the market. They had just watered.
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
2
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2078
photos
153
followers
68
following
471% complete
View this month »
1714
1715
1716
1717
1718
1719
1720
1721
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Olwynne
I love water droplets. This is gorgeous
September 25th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Beautiful capture.
September 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
