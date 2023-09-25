Previous
Rose in a bouquet by shutterbug49
Rose in a bouquet

I captured this one at the market. They had just watered.
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Shutterbug

@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Olwynne
I love water droplets. This is gorgeous
September 25th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Beautiful capture.
September 25th, 2023  
