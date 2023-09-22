Previous
Sunset Sailing by pdulis
Sunset Sailing

"Sailing takes me away to where I've always heard it could be." — Christopher Cross
Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Words can't express the awesomeness of this photo
September 23rd, 2023  
Krista Marson ace
Classic image to match with a classic song.
September 23rd, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
So peaceful
September 23rd, 2023  
