Previous
Photo 2005
Sunset Sailing
"Sailing takes me away to where I've always heard it could be." — Christopher Cross
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
Tags
sunset
sailing
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Words can't express the awesomeness of this photo
September 23rd, 2023
Krista Marson
ace
Classic image to match with a classic song.
September 23rd, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
So peaceful
September 23rd, 2023
