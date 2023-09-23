Sign up
Previous
Photo 764
Little Skye has died
of old age last week, she was 9 years old.
I was so sad when I heard that yesterday as I have been visiting her for years.
She was so sweet and playful, one could actually cuddle her.
She sat in her tree at the entrance and loved the attention she got. I still have a lump in my throat :-(
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
8
5
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8106
photos
307
followers
174
following
757
758
759
760
761
762
763
764
763
2451
2445
2443
2452
2444
2446
764
Views
13
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
Extras
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw! Diana , so sad, she will be missed as she occupied such a prominent position near the entrance . Such a beautiful capture to cherish and remember her by! fav
September 23rd, 2023
Linda Godwin
Beautiful portrait of her, I am sure they cared for her well.
September 23rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
She was so beautiful. This portrait of her is stunning.
September 23rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
A stunning photo of her Diana , how sad to hear she is no longer alive fav
September 23rd, 2023
narayani
ace
😢
September 23rd, 2023
Steve Chappell
ace
Oh, I'm so sorry. She was a beautiful owl, this is a wonderful portrait of her
September 23rd, 2023
Rob Falbo
Great photo...RIP
September 23rd, 2023
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture. Love the color of his eyes.
September 23rd, 2023
