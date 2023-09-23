Previous
Little Skye has died by ludwigsdiana
Photo 764

Little Skye has died

of old age last week, she was 9 years old.

I was so sad when I heard that yesterday as I have been visiting her for years.

She was so sweet and playful, one could actually cuddle her.

She sat in her tree at the entrance and loved the attention she got. I still have a lump in my throat :-(
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw! Diana , so sad, she will be missed as she occupied such a prominent position near the entrance . Such a beautiful capture to cherish and remember her by! fav
September 23rd, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Beautiful portrait of her, I am sure they cared for her well.
September 23rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
She was so beautiful. This portrait of her is stunning.
September 23rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A stunning photo of her Diana , how sad to hear she is no longer alive fav
September 23rd, 2023  
narayani ace
😢
September 23rd, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
Oh, I'm so sorry. She was a beautiful owl, this is a wonderful portrait of her
September 23rd, 2023  
Rob Falbo
Great photo...RIP
September 23rd, 2023  
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture. Love the color of his eyes.
September 23rd, 2023  
